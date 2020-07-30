Dallas Cowboys Announce Significant Decision On 2020 Tickets

There will be no season tickets for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 NFL season.

The Cowboys announced on Thursday that fans who have purchased season tickets will be given the opportunity to buy a limited batch of tickets during the season. Their season ticket status will be rolled over to the 2021 season instead.

Dallas also acknowledged that seating at AT&T Stadium will be limited this season. NFL teams are not expected to play games in front of capacity crowds in 2020. Some teams like the New York Jets and New York Giants have already announced they’ll be playing behind closed doors.

“The Dallas Cowboys announced options today for season ticket holders for the 2020 season,” the team said. “Following the policies set by the National Football League, along with government and CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited and therefore, Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season and will resume in the 2021 NFL season.”

The announcement ultimately comes as little surprise. The state of Texas has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, the state has been dealing with over 420,000 confirmed cases. Over 6,000 people have lost their lives to the dangerous virus.

Meanwhile, the NFL is trying to figure out how to keep its players safe. Thankfully, the number of players who have tested positive has been limited among its 2,500-plus players.