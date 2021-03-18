Dallas Cowboys Announce Veteran Defensive Lineman Signing

The Dallas Cowboys checked their biggest box off earlier this month with their huge contract extension for Dak Prescott. But they’ve still got other positions that need filling, and they’re adding a veteran defensive lineman to help there.

Per ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are signing defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. It’s reportedly a one-year deal but for undisclosed financial terms.

Watkins is 27 years old and is coming off his best season with the Houston Texans. He started 11 of 16 games and recorded 27 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three passes defended, four tackles for loss and four QB hits.

Watkins is one of very few new players that the Cowboys have added so far this offseason. They’ve added offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe but seen five other players walk in free agency.

A star at Clemson, Carlos Watkins was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Watkins saw a solid number of reps on the field. He started six games and made 21 tackles with three tackles for loss.

After playing in only four games in 2018, Watkins returned in 2019 and picked up right where he left off. He made another 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB hits and recovered a fumble in 10 games.

2020 was a breakout season for Watkins though, and it looks like the Cowboys are ready to take a chance on him.

What kind of an impact will Carlos Watkins have for the Cowboys in 2021?