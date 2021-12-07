Cowboys Are Getting A Boost On The Offensive Line

The Dallas Cowboys should be close to full strength for this Sunday’s clash with the Washington Football Team. On Tuesday afternoon, the team officially activated offensive tackle Terence Steele from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steele missed last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to a positive test. La’el Collins took his place in the starting lineup at right tackle.

While it’s unclear who will start at right tackle this Sunday for the Cowboys, the coaching staff has two legit options to choose from in Collins and Steele.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Tuesday: Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

– T Terence Steele

– TE Blake Jarwin (Restored back to Reserve/Injured)

– T.J. Vasher (Restored back to Reserve/NFI) Restored to Practice Squad:

– WR Robert Foster — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 7, 2021

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the offense could start using personnel with six offensive linemen moving forward. That means Collins and Steele could both be a part of the Cowboys’ game plan.

“I think it’s the best we’ve been all year,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ official website. ” You’ve got an improved Collins. You’ve got a Steele we know and are very confident he can play at the right tackle and play well here. We will use the fact that we’ve got Collins at his best this year and Steele and use that as a way to help our running game. We will do that. What that lets us do, relative to any other formations that what we want, we’ll use a big guy in that normally you’d have a tight end there. That will help us out.”

Regardless of who starts at right tackle, the Cowboys should feel pleased with their current situation.

We’ll find out who’ll be the Cowboys’ starting right tackle later this week.