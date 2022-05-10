Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis.

Starkel started his college career at Texas A&M. After two seasons, he transferred to Arkansas.

In his only season at Arkansas, Starkel had just seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He then transferred to San Jose State to finish out his college career. In two seasons in the Mountain West Conference, he had 3,819 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Wilson, meanwhile, spent the majority of his college career at Kentucky. This past season though, he played for New Mexico.

In 2018, Wilson led the Wildcats to their first 10-win season since 1977. Unfortunately, a serious knee injury cut his second season in Lexington short.

As of now, Cooper Rush is listed as the Cowboys' primary backup quarterback. During the 2021 season, he had 422 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Starkel and Wilson could potentially earn an invite to training camp if they perform well this weekend. Whether or not they'll be able to compete with Rush is an entirely different story.