Former NFL QB On How Cowboys Should Use CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys probably had more glaring needs with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but adding a dynamic talent like Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was too good an opportunity to pass up.

Lamb had been one of the best receivers in college football over the last few years. In three seasons, he caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 14 touchdowns, posting a career year in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 scores. He averaged at least 17 yards per catch every season, and was especially explosive as a junior, going for 21.4 yards per reception.

In Lincoln Riley’s offense, Lamb often found himself running free against leaky Big 12 defenses. That won’t be nearly as frequent in the NFL, but he also has plenty of help to take attention off of him. Amari Cooper is a bona fide star WR1 for Dallas, and Michael Gallup is coming off of a 1,000 yard season as well.

One former NFL quarterback thinks that the Cowboys should look to get the ball in Lamb’s hands early and often this year. He is incredibly dynamic after the catch, and that can help ease him into the NFL game. David Carr spoke to NFL All Access on Thursday, and broke down how he believes the offense should look to establish the former Sooner.

Former NFL QB David Carr explains how the Cowboys should use CeeDee Lamb in his rookie season: https://t.co/5P8GyH0R9H pic.twitter.com/6OFVPiSl9P — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 4, 2020

“Get the ball to CeeDee Lamb as much as you can early,” Carr told the show, per 247Sports. “It’s really difficult for young receivers to transition to the NFL when you ask them to read a lot down the field and change their routes based on coverage. But you can find ways to get CeeDee Lamb the football. What he was great at in college, just get it to him at the line of scrimmage, get it to him in the quick passing game.”

We shouldn’t have to wait long to see Lamb make an impact or the Dallas Cowboys. Both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have been very high on him throughout training camp.

Mike McCarthy on CeeDee Lamb: “He’s picked it up seamlessly. He’s done a great job in the classroom environment. CeeDee looks very natural out there. He had a big play in the team periods. He’s definitely shown the ability to play all three WR spots. We’re excited about him.” pic.twitter.com/tjzYXDapfP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 15, 2020

More strong praise from QB Dak Prescott on rookie WR CeeDee Lamb: "To get into training camp, to see what he’s done, to see what he can do, I think he’s had as good of a camp as anyone has, any position on this team." — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 2, 2020

CeeDee Lamb will make his NFL debut on Sept. 13, during the Cowboys’ Week 1 Sunday Night Football clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

