Cowboys Reporters, Players Rave Over CeeDee Lamb’s Performance In Camp

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t need to add another wideout to their offense this past offseason, but the front office couldn’t pass up on CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick. Although it’s too early to know if he’ll blossom into a superstar, the early reviews are very positive.

Jerry Jones clearly has high expectations for Lamb. That’s why the Oklahoma product will wear No. 88 in his rookie season. We’ve seen several playmakers wear that number for the Cowboys, such as Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

Since training camp is officially underway for all 32 NFL teams, the world will finally get to hear how Lamb looks with the Cowboys. It might be unfair to judge a player just off one practice session, but it sounds like Lamb is making an immediate impact for his squad.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. had nothing but praise for Lamb, saying “He simply runs, walks and does everything like a game breaker.” He also added that Lamb began practice as the slot receiver.

CeeDee Lamb opened at slot receiver and he is breathtaking. He simply runs, walks and does everything like a game breaker. He looks good in 88 and scary. He did have a fumble after a catch. Never saw that against Texas at the Cotton Bowl….sigh — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 14, 2020

Reporters aren’t the only ones taking notice of Lamb. Cowboys safety HaHa Clinton-Dix said that he sees a bright future ahead for the team’s 2020 first-round pick.

“He’s just getting comfortable,” Clinton-Dix said. “I can’t wait to see what he has in store being around so many veteran wide receivers.”

And just for good measure, a photo was taken of Lamb making a one-handed catch at practice.

CeeDee Lamb will make his official debut for the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13, when the team takes on the Rams.

There’s no doubt that fans are expecting a strong rookie year from Lamb.