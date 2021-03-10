The Spun

The Cowboys Restructured 3 Contracts To Free Up Cap Space

A photo of the Dallas Cowboys locking arms during the National Anthem.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys links arms with teammates offensive tackle Tyron Smith #77 and offensive guard Chaz Green #79 during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

With today’s announcement that the salary cap is down to $182.5 million for the year, an eight-percent dip from last year, many teams have to get creative to open up room. The Dallas Cowboys have been very active, and looked to their big-name offensive linemen to free up room.

We’re just a few years removed from Dallas having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Injuries have affected the team’s play in recent seasons, but it is still a group of big-name players. Three of those guys have restructured their deals to give the team some flexibility.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the three restructured contracts have opened up “roughly $17 million in cap room.” We don’t have solid numbers on the whole deal, but that’s a significant amount, especially as the Cowboys enter a season in which they will once again have high expectations.

With the recent signing of Dak Prescott, the team has clearly signaled that the championship window remains open. Dak signed a four-year deal worth up to $164 million, $75 million of which he’ll get this year. The deal is structured in such a way that his salary cap hit is pretty manageable for the year, however, at just over $22 million.

Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La’el Collins are among those high-profile players tasked with keeping Prescott, who is coming off of a season-ending ankle fracture, upright. They also need to open holes for one of the NFL’s highest-paid running backs in Ezekiel Elliott.

If everything clicks, with Dak, Zeke, and a slew of talented wide receivers, the Dallas Cowboys offense should be pretty special. The team needs to use some of this newfound cap room to shore up a defense that was often the main issue in 2020 though.

Prior to this news, the Cowboys were an estimated $7 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

