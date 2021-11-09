The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Could Be Without Another Starting Player This Weekend

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be in some trouble on special teams this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys, coming off a bye, sleepwalked their way to a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, falling to 6-2 in the process. They’ll try and bounce this weekend against the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons. They’d better hope the game doesn’t come down to a field goal.

Dallas placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys will be holding a kicker workout on Wednesday, meaning Zuerlein most likely won’t be available on Sunday.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can overshadow kicking woes with a strong performance against the Falcons.

The Cowboys quarterback is well aware they didn’t play up to their standard against the Broncos last Sunday.

“We got beat,” Prescott told media following the upset, via CBS Sports. “We got thumped in every aspect of the game, especially on offense. Didn’t get it going. I mean, we scored a couple of touchdowns there at a late time, but never got going.

“I missed some throws. We didn’t throw or catch the ball as we normally do. It wasn’t our best performance by any means, obviously our worst of the year. Credit to those guys.”

