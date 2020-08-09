Dallas Cowboys Announce They’ve Cut Rookie Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have released a rookie wide receiver heading into the 2020 regular season.

Dallas made a couple of roster moves heading into the 2020 season. The Cowboys have activated two players, wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith, from Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys cut ties with a rookie wide receiver. Undrafted free agent signing Kendrick Rogers has been waived.

Cowboys activated WR Jon'Vea Johnson and CB Saivion Smith from Reserve/COVID-19 list, team announced. Kendrick Rogers, an undrafted rookie WR from Texas A&M, was waived in corresponding move. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2020

While it’s not surprising to cut ties with an undrafted rookie, some had speculated that Rogers could make a first-year impact.

“The Aggie’s body control, adjusting ability, and ball-tracking are amongst some of the best in his draft class. Having a threat like him in the redzone could allow QB Dak Prescott to complete some ‘easy’ completions for touchdowns. The Cowboys do get this ability with CeeDee Lamb, so the multiplicity of this particular skill set could be a boon for the now increasingly aggressive Prescott,” Fansided wrote.

The Cowboys – unfortunately for Rogers – are just too deep at the wide receiver position. Dallas should have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL in 2020, led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Rogers, a standout for Texas A&M in 2019, will have to find a new NFL team for the 2020 season.