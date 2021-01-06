The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Brother, Tad, Has Message For Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, there was one main storyline following around the Dallas Cowboys: the contract of star quarterback Dak Prescott.

In the months leading up to the season, Prescott and the Cowboys met to discuss a potential new contract. Unfortunately, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement and Prescott played the year on a franchise tag.

After suffering a horrific leg injury early in the season, the Cowboys were forced to replace Prescott with Andy Dalton. The backup quarterback performed admirably, but didn’t produce at near the same rate as Prescott.

Dak Prescott’s brother, Tad, sent a message to Cowboys fans after the close of the 2020 season. He’s not happy with the way Cowboys fans spoke to him about his brother – and how those fans thought the team could win without Prescott on the field.

“With that being said and you seeing how wrong you are, I’m now being cussed because apparently I’m telling Dak to leave Dallas,” Tad continued. “This game is also a business. I will always look out for the best interest of my brother. I am a Dak fan, plain and simple, and where he goes I go.”

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Prescott now holds all of the leverage in contract talks moving forward.

Perhaps Dallas will finally pay the man.


