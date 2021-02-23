Why The Cowboys Reportedly Won’t Franchise Tag Dak Prescott Today

Today is the first day that NFL teams can franchise tag players, but all indications are the Dallas Cowboys won’t do that to Dak Prescott yet.

On Monday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys will wait until the last possible moment–the March 9 deadline–before slapping the franchise tag on Prescott for a second-straight year. In the meantime, the team hopes to have a long-term contract done with the quarterback by that time.

This morning, NFL Network’s Jane Slater echoed Archer’s report, including the fact that the Cowboys have had talks with Prescott’s agent, albeit not “meaningful” ones. However, Slater did provide some hope that things could pick up on that front in a subsequent tweet.

“One more thing to add, I was told the tone of the conversations feels more productive this year so there is that,” she tweeted.

One more thing to add I was told the tone of the conversations feels more productive this year so there is that. https://t.co/9ItTMqnlm4 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 23, 2021

Of course, Dallas did put the franchise tag on Prescott last year and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Prescott wound up playing on the $31.4 million tag before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Publicly, the Jones family has said it wants Prescott to be the team’s quarterback of the future. Now, it’s time to see if they are willing to put their money where their mouth is.