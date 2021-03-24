Cowboys Make Decision On Free Agent DE Aldon Smith

After one season with the Dallas Cowboys, pass rusher Aldon Smith appears set to hit the open market, according to reports.

Smith, who turned in a solid performance for Dallas in 2020 after being out of the league for four seasons, will not be returning to the Cowboys. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the organization informed Smith they are moving on.

Assuming Smith, who was reinstated before last season after multiple suspensions and personal issues, is still in good standing with the NFL, he’ll attract attention from interested teams.

Source: The #Cowboys have informed pass-rusher Aldon Smith that they have decided to move on from him after one season. After being reinstated last season following a series of suspensions, Smith had five sacks playing his first NFL games since 2015. He is a free agent. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 24, 2021

Despite the four-year layoff, Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020, racking up 48 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown. He was the subject of trade rumors at the deadline in October, but the Cowboys ultimately decided to hang on to him,

“[It means] that they have faith in me, and they want me here,” Smith said at the time, via ProFootballTalk.“I’m extremely grateful for the Cowboys giving me a chance. I mean, I appreciate that. I’m not thinking about next season. I really just want to — I want to win. I want to keep getting better every week, and I want to keep getting better every week. I want to win. That’s what I’m worried about. That’s what’s on my mind.”

Now that he’s officially a free agent, Smith, who turns 32 in September, could be an enticing piece for a contending team looking to shore up its pass rush.