The Dallas Cowboys have stood as a team for the national anthem before all games in the past. It will be interesting to see if that changes this year.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who was signed by the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason, told reporters today he plans on kneeling during the anthem this season to protest for social justice. He had previously hinted at doing so earlier this summer.

Poe has yet to speak with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his plans. In the past, Jones has staunchly maintained that his team would stand for the anthem. However, there’s hope now that he’s willing to ease up on that stance.

“We had a team meeting where he kind of expressed a couple of feelings and he always told us that he has an open for us to talk to him at any time,” Poe told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “So I look forward to taking advantage of that and just being able to understand how he’s feeling about it.”

Dontari Poe said he plans to kneel during the national anthem as a sign of protest for social justice, but he has not had a conversation with Jerry Jones yet. “We had a team meeting where he kind of expressed a couple of feelings and he always told us… https://t.co/y1LzZ6x4j0 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 23, 2020

Jones has not officially said he will reverse course and allow players to kneel, but recent comments from him indicate he might be having a change of heart on the matter.

“That was then, this is now,” Jones said about his previous rules. “We’re going to have grace.”

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2020 season in primetime against the Rams on Sunday, September 13.