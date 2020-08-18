The Spun

Legendary Dallas Cowboys Player Finally Getting In Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson catches a touchdown.DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football November 21, 1982 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

After a long wait, it looks like former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Drew Pearson is finally getting in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson was snubbed once again by the voters in January, leaving him as the only player from the 1970s All-Decade offense first and second team to not be in the Hall of Fame. However, the three-time All-Pro is all but officially Canton-bound thanks to the Hall of Fame senior committee.

Along with former Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores, Pearson has been nominated by the senior committee for the class of 2021. They’ll be voted on the day before the Super Bowl.

“Usually, the committee rubber stamps the nominees,” long-time NFL scribe John McClain noted today.

Considering how gutted Pearson was by being left out once again in January, it is great to see this news today. Cowboys fans will be very happy.

In the video below, you can see Pearson’s emotional, in the moment reaction to being denied a Hall of Fame spot earlier this year.

“They broke my heart, they broke my heart,” Pearson says. “And they did it like this! They strung it out like this.”

Congrats to Drew Pearson, one of the best wide receivers of his generation, on finally being enshrined in Canton.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.