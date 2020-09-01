Jerry Jones Shares The Latest On Cowboys, Earl Thomas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it would be misleading to say that his team hasn’t discussed signing recently released safety Earl Thomas. He also says it would be misleading to say that the team has discussed bringing him in. Got all that?

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, was cut by the Baltimore Ravens just over a week ago. The team cited “personal conduct that has adversely affected the team,” after he reportedly punched teammate Chuck Clark during a practice fight. It was not the first incident involved Thomas in Baltimore, per a report that called it a “pattern of behavior.”

At 31, Thomas is still a major asset on the field. The Dallas Cowboys are often connected to any big free agent like this. That has been the case with Thomas. There are concerns about Thomas’ conduct in Baltimore, but he is a Texas native and former Texas Longhorns star.

There have been suggestions that the Cowboys are totally out on Earl Thomas. That doesn’t seem to be the case, based on Jones’ comments to 105.3 The Fan today. Of course, they weren’t exactly the most coherent when it comes to the team’s pursuit of the superstar safety.

Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that the Cowboys haven’t had any discussions with Earl Thomas. “Certainly he’s an outstanding football player. It would be a misleading thing to say we haven’t discussed him. It would be misleading to say that we have.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 1, 2020

The full quote from Jones’ 105.3 appearance, via SB Nation’s Blogging The Boys:

“Discussions directly with Earl, I have not had any. We have not had any. But I have not had any either. Discussions internally, we have discussions that certainly he’s an outstanding football player and we’re sitting here at personnel time and we’re looking for ways to get better and he would be one of several that we would discuss during this particular time as we finalize this roster. It would be a misleading thing to say we haven’t discussed him, it would be a misleading thing to say that we have.”

Okay then!

This isn’t much different than Jones’ comments a weak ago, when he said the team was evaluating the roster. The two sides apparently haven’t had any direct contact, but these things can change quickly, especially if the Cowboys show some vulnerabilities on the back end of the defense.