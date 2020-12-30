There’s some hype building for the Dallas Cowboys, as we near the end of a tumultuous season for “America’s Team.” Dallas has won three games in a row, and knocked the Philadelphia Eagles out of the playoff race in dominant fashion on Sunday, 37-17.

Ezekiel Elliott had one of his most productive games against Philly, rushing for a season-high 105 yards on 19 carries. It was the first time this season that he was able to pick up over five yards per carry. Overall, the offense, which entered the year with lofty expectations, is starting to find a rhythm with Andy Dalton under center.

The Cowboys need some help, but they can clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Dallas must beat the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, and then hope that the Eagles turn around and give them some help by knocking off the Washington Football Team. Washington would claim the NFC East with a win; if they lose, the Cowboys-Giants winner is heading to the postseason.

Elliott senses that the fan base is getting back on board with the team. This year, he says, the private club at team headquarters has been pretty empty to watch practice. Today, ahead of a huge game Sunday, the “Cowboys Club” was pretty full.

The season clearly hasn’t gone the way that Dallas Cowboys fans had hoped, though competing was always going to be an uphill battle after the Dak Prescott injury. There are at least some good signs down the stretch, after a start so bad that some wanted Mike McCarthy to be one-and-done with the team after this season.

Making major waves in the playoffs will be very difficult. The Cowboys’ defense is still an issue, and the team has struggled mightily against the true playoff teams this year.

The positive momentum could keep fans invested heading into 2021, when Prescott will likely be back, and young guys like CeeDee Lamb will have a year in the pros under their belts. That is a much better outcome for Jerry Jones and his franchise than having to figure out recovering from a full lost season, musing yet another potential coaching change, and everything else that would have come with a four or five-win season.

