Ezekiel Elliott Makes Bold Claim About This Year’s Cowboys Team

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t afraid to set expectations very high for the Dallas Cowboys this year. On Monday night, he declared the 2020 team the “most talented” team he’s been a part of.

“Just look at the depth chart, look at the roster, look at how many Pro Bowlers, how many All-Pro guys we have out there,” Elliott said, per DallasCowboys.com. It is a point well-taken.

14 members of the current roster have made at least one Pro Bowl. Eight have been a First or Second-Team All-Pro. Elliott is a member of both lists, with three Pro Bowls, and two All-Pro selections under his belt in his first four NFL seasons.

The Cowboys offense could be particularly special this fall, if all goes according to plan. Dak Prescott is playing for a huge contract once again, after putting up great numbers in the same situation last year. Elliott is healthy and ready to roll, and Amari Cooper and rookie CeeDee Lamb could prove to be one of the most talented wide receiver duos in the NFL.

“I think we’re looking great. I think we’re in a good spot,” Ezekiel Elliott added, less than two weeks before the season opener. “Defensively, we’re so deep on the defensive line, then we have the great linebacker trio and with the good DBs and the offense, we’ve got the veteran O-Line. Those guys, they’re good every year and there’s so many weapons on the outside with Dak leading us. I think we’re in a good point right now. Excited and I’m ready to get this thing rolling.”

While the Dallas Cowboys haven’t hurt for individual accolades, the team has struggled to cash them in during Zeke’s four NFL seasons. The Cowboys have gone to the playoffs twice in that run, losing in the divisional round each time.

The team replaced head coach Jason Garrett with Mike McCarthy, a former Super Bowl championship-winning coach with the Green Bay Packers. He’ll have a very quick honeymoon period and high expectations from the jump, given the roster he inherits this fall.