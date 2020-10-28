Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up His Thoughts On The Cowboys’ Season

There may not be a more disappointing team in the NFL this year than the Dallas Cowboys. The team is just 2-5 to start the season, one that began with Super Bowl aspirations, considering all of the talent on offense, including guys like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Amari Cooper.

If not for the Dak Prescott injury, the team would likely still be the favorite to win the division. Backup Andy Dalton, the veteran former Cincinnati Bengals starter, has looked rough in his place, and took a huge hit this past weekend, leaving Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team with a concussion. His status going forward is uncertain. Former James Madison QB Ben DiNucci came in for Dalton, and will be the favorite to play if he’s out longer.

For star running back Ezekiel Elliott, the way this season has played out is indicative of the year as a whole. “I think it’s just kind of 2020 summed up,” he said according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“You can’t really control up to this point. We have had a lot of injuries. We haven’t played the best in some games.”

Elliott still thinks the Dallas Cowboys are still in a good position to make a run at the playoffs. If the team can turn around its play, he’s right. The Philadelphia Eagles currently lead the division at 2-4-1.

“What we do know is that I think if we this week, are we first in the division? We’re still right where we need to be,” Ezekiel Elliott continued. “We’re still at a place where we can make a run for the playoffs … We’ve got to figure out something fast. We’ve got to win this weekend.”

On the year, Elliott has 113 rushes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. His yards per carry (4.1), yards per game (65.4), rushes per game (16.1), and yards per reception (6.4) are all on pace to be career lows, and with five fumbles, he’s just one off of his career high for a season.

[ESPN]