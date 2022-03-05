Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Owner Jerry Jones

On Friday, a controversial decision on Amari Cooper sent Dallas Cowboys fans into a frenzy. So much so, fans have since taken to Twitter blasting Jerry Jones for his decisions as the team’s owner.

“Jerry Jones is actually one of the worst GM’s in NFL history. Change my mind…,” a fan tweeted. Jerry Jones is actually one of the worst GM’s in NFL history. Change my mind… — Mr Poosh (@Pooshdaddy) March 4, 2022 “Jerry Jones signing Zeke to that huge contract is probably going to go down as the worst move he ever made as an Owner/GM for the Cowboys,” one fan said. Jerry Jones signing Zeke to that huge contract is probably going to go down as the worst move he ever made as an Owner/GM for the Cowboys. — Austin (@kozl93) March 4, 2022 “@dallascowboys Jerry Jones is the worst excuse for a GM in the history of the NFL,” a fan said. “The Cowboys will NEVER win anything as long as the Jones family is calling the shots. Absolutely ran this team into the ground. Overpaid QB and RB and now they have to release Cooper? WTAF?!?!?!?!?” @dallascowboys Jerry Jones is the worst excuse for a GM in the history of the NFL. The Cowboys will NEVER win anything as long as the Jones family is calling the shots. Absolutely ran this team into the ground. Overpaid QB and RB and now they have to release Cooper? WTAF?!?!?!?!? — Lovey Dovey 💉💉💉 (@LoveyDovey829) March 4, 2022 “They didn’t have to pay Zeke. They chose to. This is why Jerry Jones is the worst GM in the NFL,” another fan wrote. They didn't have to pay Zeke. They chose to. This is why Jerry Jones is the worst GM in the NFL. https://t.co/UPneKOlLQu — Matthew Selz (@theselzman) March 5, 2022

This all stems from Jerry Jones’ latest decision on Amari Cooper. The Cowboys will “likely” release the star wide receiver, letting him hit the free-agency market. Cowboys fans haven’t been happy with the decision.

Does Jerry Jones deserve the criticism he’s received this week?