Dallas Cowboys Fans Aren’t Happy With ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are still far from inking a long-term deal, leaving fans to wonder what will become of the pairing in 2021. After the 27-year-old quarterback played on the team’s franchise tag last year, before suffering a serious ankle injury, it’s possible that the front office may tag him again this offseason.

With the lack of a deal in place, debates rage on about Prescott’s worth to the Cowboys.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his two cents again on Thursday, cautioning Dallas about overpaying for the 27-year-old. Although he complimented Prescott for his skill, he’s doubtful that five-year vet can take the next leap to becoming a “great” player.

“Don’t pay good players great player money. Dak Prescott is a good player. If the Cowboys pay him $40 million a year it would be a grave mistake,” Orlovsky said on a Thursday morning appearance on Get Up.

"Don't pay good players great player money. Dak Prescott is a good player. If the Cowboys pay him $40 million a year it would be a grave mistake." —@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/kw1by3Q7m4 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2021

$40 million has been the new benchmark tossed around following a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Dallas would pay Prescott just north of $37 million if he was placed under the franchise tag.

Orlovsky remarked that the Cowboys should look at the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles as examples of teams that overpaid for underperforming quarterbacks. Both organizations have since parted with their franchise starters and will begin new eras in 2021.

The ESPN analyst actually complimented Dallas for its handling of the situation so far. The organization still seems reluctant about signing a long term deal worth a hefty lump of cash. Orlovsky is in agreement with the team and clearly thinks that it would be a mistake to hand Prescott too much money this offseason.

But a handful of the the quarterback’s defenders couldn’t disagree more.

Dan Orlovsky just advised the Cowboys to not pay good players great money and let Dak go! This man is employed by ESPN!!! 🤡 🤡 🤡 — ✭ Angel Torres ✭ (@ArmyChiefW3) February 25, 2021

Dan Orlovsky on @GetUpESPN saying Dak should take a team friendly Cowboys deal and not a top QB deal after being tagged by Dallas for 2yrs is just stupid. — Carp (@robcarpenter81) February 25, 2021

The Cowboys have until March 9 to make a decision on the franchise tag, which is now less than two weeks away. If the organization and Prescott can’t reach a deal, his future in Dallas looks foggier than ever.