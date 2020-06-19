Cowboys DL Gerald McCoy Calls Out Jerry Jones For Recent Silence

Several prominent figures in sports have called out Jerry Jones over the past few weeks. The latest person to comment about the Dallas Cowboys owner just so happens to be one of his own players, star defensive lineman Gerald McCoy.

McCoy recently sat down with ESPN reporter Todd Archer for an interview. While the focus was on urging his teammates to walk 2.5 miles on Friday in support of Opal Lee’s quest to make Juneteenth a national holiday, the Oklahoma product also shared his thoughts on Jones.

Even though McCoy isn’t demanding Jones to make a speech or release a statement right now, it’s pretty clear that he would like for him to speak up about the current issues plaguing the country, such as police brutality and racial injustice.

“The Dallas Cowboys are the most recognized franchise in the world. They can get behind it, whether it’s the players or just being in the movement, period, and showing their support,” McCoy told ESPN. “It would be great to hear a statement from the Cowboys, great to hear a statement from Jerry Jones in support of everything that’s going on. Will that get me in trouble saying that? I don’t know, but the truth is it needs to be said. The problem is people are afraid to have the conversations.”

McCoy urges Cowboys to join Juneteenth walk https://t.co/VpIvqlRYnE — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 18, 2020

Dallas signed Gerald McCoy to a three-year deal this offseason. It hasn’t taken him very long to feel comfortable enough to call out the team’s owner.

McCoy’s message shortly came after ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith publicly addressed Jones on First Take. Smith took a much stronger stance on this issue, saying “I’m not going to rest until we hear something from Jerry Jones.”

Now that Jones’ players are asking him to release a statement, he might feel more inclined than ever to do so.

The fact that Jones usually has something to say about everything – but has chosen to stay silent on this topic – certainly doesn’t help his case.

