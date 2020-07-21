Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Head Coaching Job

You can find former Dallas Cowboys all over the football world, especially in the media. Greg Ellis was going down that path, starting his own multimedia company a few years ago, but now he’s entering the coaching ranks.

Ellis played for the Cowboys from 1998-2008, before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders for a season. He was a Pro Bowler and the league’s comeback player of the year in 2007. He suffered a torn achilles the year before, but came back to have one of his best seasons, with 12.5 sacks.

Texas College, an HBCU school in the town of Tyler, just announced that it has hired Greg Ellis to be its head coach. The NAIA-level program recently canceled its 2020 season, which gives Ellis a full year to get his feet wet as a coach. The Steers went just 1-9 last season.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be the head football coach of Texas College,” the former Cowboys pass rusher said in a statement, via the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “Since we are not able to play any games this year, we will maximize our virtual capabilities to the fullest. I am looking forward to working with all the young men and meeting their families. We have a lot of work ahead of us; nevertheless, we are ready for the challenge to be successful on and off the field. Last, but certainly not least, I thank Dr. Fennell and his staff for entrusting me with this task.”

Texas College is pleased to announce Greg Ellis as the Steers' Head Football Coach. To learn more, visit https://t.co/krPcPJu6SF pic.twitter.com/phgd2lv2sP — Texas College Steers (@TCSteers) July 20, 2020

“We are excited for Greg Ellis to join Texas College as the Head Football Coach. His professional experiences and philosophies as a player, coach, as well as civic leader, mirror that which our athletic programs are built upon,” school president Dr. Dwight J. Fennell said in the team’s release on the hire.

“His commitment to ensuring student-athletes not only develop physically, but also intellectually aligns with Texas College’s mission. We anticipate Coach Ellis’ leadership to greatly benefit our program in a multitude of ways, including student success and graduation matriculation.”

Congratulations to the former Dallas Cowboys standout on this new opportunity.

