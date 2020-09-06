Dallas Cowboys Have Signed Veteran NFL Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back veteran cornerback Brandon Carr, who played for the team from 2012-16.

Dallas has signed the 34-year-old Carr to the team’s practice squad. A 12-year veteran, he’s eligible for the practice squad because the NFL waived its typical rules for the taxi unit due to COVID-19.

Carr has not missed a game in 12 seasons, starting all 192 possible contests for the Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Carr spent the last three seasons in Baltimore, recording 150 tackles, 29 passes defensed and six interceptions.

For his career, Carr has picked off 21 passes and scored two touchdowns on interception returns. He’s also broken up 138 passes and recovered nine fumbles.

Not bad for a fifth-round draft pick out of Grand Valley State back in 2008.

All in all, this is a solid move for the Dallas Cowboys. They get to stash a proven, albeit aging player on their practice squad.

Dallas will open the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday night on NBC.