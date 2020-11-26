Dallas Cowboys To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Markus Paul Today

Tragedy struck the Dallas Cowboys franchise this week. Markus Paul, the team’s head strength and conditioning coach since 2018, died Wednesday after an undisclosed medical emergency that had him rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization.”

The team will have a moment of silence for Paul ahead of today’s game against the Washington Football Team. There will also be an on-field tribute as well.

According to NFL reporter Jane Slater, the team will also be wearing a special helmet decal for Paul today. So far, the design hasn’t be unveiled, but we should get a look ahead of the game.

I’m told the players will also have a decal on their helmets to honor Markus Paul today https://t.co/vY0x1lAkbD — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 26, 2020

Paul joined the Dallas franchise after a long tenure with the New York Giants, from 2007-18 as assistant strength and conditioning coach. He held the same job with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

The former All-American safety at Syracuse had a five-year NFL career, playing for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was just 54 years old.

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

