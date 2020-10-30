Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans Reportedly Agree To Minor Trade

We always expect a few big deals to be made at the NFL trade deadline, but usually it’s minor ones such as this new trade between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have agreed to send nose tackle Eli Ankou to Dallas in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per the report, the deal will become official on Monday. It’s not yet clear what year the seventh-round pick will be for.

The Texans are currently in a bye week and have reportedly made all but a handful of building-block players available for trade. The Cowboys, meanwhile, recently released defensive tackle Dontari Poe, giving them a vacancy at a position of need.

Dallas will be Ankou’s fourth team of the 2020 season. He started the campaign with the Browns, but was waived in September and signed with the Colts, who waived him on October 17. The Texans picked him up, but did not give him any snaps once they got him.

Born in Canada, Ankou went undrafted by the NFL out of UCLA in 2017. He was drafted by the Canadian Football League, but tried to make the NFL as a UDFA instead.

After being released by the Houston Texans in final roster cuts before the 2017 season, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and went on to play in nine games for them. He would play the 2018 season in Jacksonville too, seeing action in two games.

After being waived and signed to the practice squad in 2019, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns during the season. He went on to play nine games and got two starts for the Browns.

Come Monday, he’ll get a chance to jumpstart his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.