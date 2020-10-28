Dallas Cowboys “Informed” 2 Players They Will Be Traded

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys made headlines when the team traded former star pass rusher Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions.

Dallas reportedly received a conditional sixth-round pick for the four-time Pro Bowler. However, the fire sale is just getting start in Dallas if the latest reports are any indication.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys told two other players they will be traded. Defensive lineman Dontari Poe and corner Daryl Worley are on the trade block.

“The Cowboys have informed DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley they’ll be released if Dallas can’t trade them today,” Pelissero reported. “Big changes continue for Dallas D.”

The Cowboys are clearly sending a message to the remaining players on the roster. After a historically bad start to the 2020 NFL season on defense, anyone not doing their jobs could be next.

Dallas has allowed the most points in the league after giving up 25 points to Washington over the weekend. The Cowboys’ fewest points allowed in a game came in the first game of the season in a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Losing quarterback Dak Prescott, a banged up offensive line and a porous defense has doomed Dallas through the first seven games of the season.

At 2-5, though, the Cowboys are still in the race for the NFC East title. We’ll have to wait and see if the latest trade rumors light a fire under the team.