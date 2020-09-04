The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Insider Addresses Earl Thomas Rumors

Earl Thomas and Tony Romo talk during a Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks game in 2016.SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 25: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys is met by free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks as he leaves the field after being injured in the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

All-world safety Earl Thomas is a Texas native, a former Longhorn and a free agent. Going to Dallas and signing on with the Cowboys seems like a no-brainer on paper, right?

Well, according to Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., that doesn’t seem to be case. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hill revealed that there has been “no communication” between Thomas and the Cowboys. He added that nothing has been set up for potential meetings either.

Earl Thomas was released a few weeks ago after he threw a punch at a Baltimore Ravens teammate. That incident, combined with an alleged pattern of detrimental conduct, led the team to part ways and pursue a grievance against him.

But Thomas is also coming off a Pro Bowl season. He had 49 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended, a forced fumble and six QB hits.

Thomas was the No. 14 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact for Pete Carroll’s team, starting all 96 games in his first six NFL season.

During that span, Thomas made five Pro Bowls and got four All-Pro selections. He was a leading member of the famed Legion of Boom that led the league in fewest points allowed for four straight seasons.

But after eight years in Seattle, he was let go and promptly signed with the Ravens in 2019.

Where will Earl Thomas sign in 2020?


