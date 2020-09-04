Dallas Cowboys Insider Addresses Earl Thomas Rumors

All-world safety Earl Thomas is a Texas native, a former Longhorn and a free agent. Going to Dallas and signing on with the Cowboys seems like a no-brainer on paper, right?

Well, according to Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., that doesn’t seem to be case. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hill revealed that there has been “no communication” between Thomas and the Cowboys. He added that nothing has been set up for potential meetings either.

Earl Thomas was released a few weeks ago after he threw a punch at a Baltimore Ravens teammate. That incident, combined with an alleged pattern of detrimental conduct, led the team to part ways and pursue a grievance against him.

But Thomas is also coming off a Pro Bowl season. He had 49 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended, a forced fumble and six QB hits.

Multiple sources say there has been no communication between the Cowboys and Earl Thomas and nothing has been set up — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 4, 2020

Thomas was the No. 14 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact for Pete Carroll’s team, starting all 96 games in his first six NFL season.

During that span, Thomas made five Pro Bowls and got four All-Pro selections. He was a leading member of the famed Legion of Boom that led the league in fewest points allowed for four straight seasons.

But after eight years in Seattle, he was let go and promptly signed with the Ravens in 2019.

Where will Earl Thomas sign in 2020?