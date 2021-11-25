Cowboys Insider Has Telling Update On Ezekiel Elliott

Despite battling a knee injury for the past few weeks, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has managed to play through the pain. However, it sounds like he’s a tad limited this afternoon due to his injury.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Elliott was spotted on the sideline during the second quarter. He has only received one touch since the final minute of the first quarter, albeit that one carry went for a touchdown.

“Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott been dealing with a knee issue for more than a month,” Gehlken said. “He’s standing on sideline, apparently limited now. No touches for Elliott since 1:28 remaining in first quarter.”

It’s unclear if Elliott’s role will remain limited in the second half.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott been dealing with a knee issue for more than a month. He's standing on sideline, apparently limited now. No touches for Elliott since 1:28 remaining in first quarter. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 25, 2021

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Elliott said his injury hasn’t felt any different over the past few weeks. At the end of the day, the All-Pro tailback is dealing with knee soreness.