Cowboys Insider Has Telling Update On Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday against the Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 takes the handoff from Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite battling a knee injury for the past few weeks, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has managed to play through the pain. However, it sounds like he’s a tad limited this afternoon due to his injury.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Elliott was spotted on the sideline during the second quarter. He has only received one touch since the final minute of the first quarter, albeit that one carry went for a touchdown.

“Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott been dealing with a knee issue for more than a month,” Gehlken said. “He’s standing on sideline, apparently limited now. No touches for Elliott since 1:28 remaining in first quarter.”

It’s unclear if Elliott’s role will remain limited in the second half.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Elliott said his injury hasn’t felt any different over the past few weeks. At the end of the day, the All-Pro tailback is dealing with knee soreness.

“I mean, it’s sore, but it’s been sore,” Elliott said, via the team’s official website. “I would say it doesn’t feel any different than it did this time last week.”

Coming into this Thursday’s game, Elliott had 695 rushing yards, 204 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. That total touchdown has already increased by one this afternoon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.