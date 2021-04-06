The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Player Wanting Tony Romo’s Number

Jaylon Smith slaps hands with Cowboys fans after a game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL is expected to switch up its jersey number rules, allowing players from more positions to wear single-digit numbers. That group includes linebackers, which would let some players, like Dallas Cowboys standout Jaylon Smith, take up their old college jersey numbers.

The Smith move to No. 9, which he wore at Notre Dame and in high school, wouldn’t be without controversy, though. That number was last worn by Tony Romo in 2016, his final season before he retired to enter the CBS broadcast booth. Smith currently wears No. 54 with the Cowboys.

With the news of the expected change, Smith made it pretty clear how he felt. In an Instagram story, he shared a fan’s photoshop with the linebacker wearing his old college and high school number. “Know what type of time I’m on they let this rule pass,” Smith wrote in the post. He still has the number nine in his Instagram handle as well. Clearly, it means a lot to him.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t retired Romo’s No. 9, but the fact that it hasn’t been handed out since his retirement is telling. The former Cowboys quarterback is a Jerry Jones-favorite, and there’s a chance the outspoken owner wouldn’t be thrilled just giving it out. Fans are pretty hotly debating whether or not Romo’s number should be up for grabs.

Things are pretty starkly divided on the issue. Some don’t think that Tony Romo’s place in franchise history is so heralded that his number should be protected like a legendary player, while others want to see Smith walk for reasons that have nothing to do with him wanting No. 9.

The 25-year old linebacker was a Pro Bowler in 2019. This past season, he had a career high 155 tackles, and registered 1.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The Dallas Cowboys defense struggled mightily though, and the team finished a very disappointing 6-10.


