Dallas Cowboys Defensive Back Reveals Bizarre Superstition

Jayron Kearse has been on an absolute tear for the Dallas Cowboys since Week 11. The key to his success might just be his new diet.

During this week’s press conference, Kearse revealed that he has been eating Fruit Roll-Ups on a daily basis since his the Cowboys played the Chiefs. It’s safe to say he’s a bit superstitious.

“I eat a Fruit Roll-Up a day,” Kearse told reporters on Wednesday. “I started eating it the Chiefs week, and it has been working. Fruit Roll-Up every day.”

As for what flavor Kearse chooses each day, it turns out it’s always changing because he gets the Fruit Roll-Ups variety packs.

“It’s a mystery box. I’m keeping it going until it doesn’t work for me.”

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 8, 2021

This is a weird pre-game superstition to have, but Kearse has been excellent over the past few weeks. Since going on this Fruit Rolls-Ups diet, Kearse has 25 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Kearse will have the chance to continue his recent hot streak on Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

Kickoff for the Dallas-Washington game is at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField.