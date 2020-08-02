Back in March, the Dallas Cowboys signed 2017 All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein to a three-year deal. That seemed to signal the end of Kai Forbath’s time in Dallas.

Forbath played in three games for the Cowboys last season, after being signed in December to replace Brett Maher. While things got off to a shaky start with his first kickoff, he was perfect for the team when it counted most. Forbath converted all 10 field goals and all 10 extra points he attempted with the team.

The long term deal for Zuerlein almost guaranteed that Forbath would be released. On Saturday, the Cowboys did just that. He’s now free to sign with his seventh NFL team.

The Cowboys’ release stated that the team was impressed with Forbath down the stretch last year, hence keeping him on the roster for a few months as we approach camp. However, Zuerlein has one of the biggest legs in the NFL, and previously worked with new Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel with the Los Angeles Rams. He always had a decent-sized edge in this one.

With how he finished last year, Forbath should get opportunities this fall. The veteran out of UCLA has been pretty consistent throughout his NFL career.

Kai Forbath, who got his start with the Washington Football Team from 2012-15, went on to stints with the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and one game with the New England Patriots last year, before joining the Dallas Cowboys.

For his career, he is 131-for-151 on field goals (86.8-percent), and has converted 93.8-percent of his extra points, though the mark is just over 90-percent since extra points were moved back in 2015.

