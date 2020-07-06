Dallas Cowboys Player ‘Leaning Toward’ Kneeling For The Anthem

No Dallas Cowboys player has ever knelt during the playing of the national anthem before games – defensive tackle Dontari Poe could be the first.

The tragic death of George Floyd has sparked a massive movement within the NFL. Players are using their platforms now more than ever to try and influence change. The sudden outpouring for the Black Lives Matter movement also reaffirms Colin Kaepernick’s original silent kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem nearly five years ago.

Many have been outspoken on the subject of police brutality over the past few months. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has relatively silent. The often outspoken NFL owner has yet to make any public comments on Floyd’s death, police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement or even as to whether or not he’ll support his players if they so choose to kneel this season.

Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe hopes Jones will eventually voice his support if he or his teammates choose kneel later this year.

“Haven’t talked to Jerry [Jones] at all,” Poe told Bleacher Report. “I hope he comes out and shows his support. You are an owner of an NFL team. You get what I’m saying? The majority of this team are these people that are being oppressed. So even if you are not going to be in the forefront, we need to know we have your support in that type of way.”

As for Dontari Poe, he may not need Jones’ approval. He said he is “definitely leaning toward” kneeling this fall.

The Cowboys’ owner has been against his players kneeling during the national anthem. But Poe and his teammates may override Jones’ stance.

The Cowboys’ owner would be wise to release a statement, backing his players in the process.