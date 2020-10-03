Key Cowboys Starter Is Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys got some very tough news on the offensive line front, according to a new report. Star offensive tackle La’el Collins, who has missed the team’s first three games, will be out for the full season.

Collins was dealing with a hip issue going back to August. Initially, it was not expected to be a serious impediment for him, and the team placed him on the three-week injured reserve. The condition was not improving, per multiple reports, and this week head coach Mike McCarthy said that he didn’t expect to have Collins back for the next few weeks, at least.

That came after a previous report that Collins would opt for surgery, if not for the importance of the Cowboys’ season, or if the team fell out of contention before he could play. That certainly isn’t the case just three weeks into the season, with the Cowboys playing in what is likely the easiest division in football, but Collins will now move forward with surgery on the hip injury.

“The pain became intolerable despite him wanting to play through it,” NFL insider Jane Slater reports. “I’m told this now means he’s out for the season.”

La’el Collins has been a major part of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines for a few years now. The franchise has had some significant injury issues there so far in 2020.

In addition to Collins, fellow tackle Tyron Smith has been out. His injury is less severe though, and it sounds like he may play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after being listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Mike McCarthy said that things were “heading in the direction of him playing Sunday.”

The 1-2 Dallas Cowboys host the 2-1 Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.