Mike McCarthy Gives Pretty Grim Update On La’el Collins’ Injury Status

Star offensive tackle La’el Collins is an integral part of the vaunted Dallas Cowboys offensive line. His status for the season is very much up in the air, as a hip issue that was expected to be minor back in August continues to keep him out.

Ahead of the season, the Dallas Cowboys added Collins to the three-week IR, with hopes he’d be ready to go for the team’s fourth game. That is now two days away, and it doesn’t sound like Collins is anywhere near ready to play.

According to a report earlier this week, if the Cowboys were out of contention, the injury is bad enough that Collins would get surgery. He’s “committed” to returning to the team and playing this year. When that may happen at this point is anyone’s guess.

Mike McCarthy spoke to ESPN San Antonio today, and was asked directly about the star tackle. When asked if we should expect to see Collins “this year” or “anytime soon,” the Cowboys head coach didn’t sugarcoat the situation.

“He won’t be playing this week for sure. And I don’t see him playing the next couple weeks,” McCarthy said. “There’s still information he’s seeking as far as second opinions and things like that, so he’s trying his best to get back.”

Between La’el Collins and Tyron Smith being out, the Cowboys offensive line, usually a major strength for the team, has been a MASH unit. Backup Brandon Knight has played pretty well at left tackle, while star guard Zack Martin has bumped out to right tackle. If Dallas wants to reach the very high expectations set for the franchise this year, with a slew of star offensive weapons around Dak Prescott, they’ll need the line to be one of the best in the NFL once again.

[ESPN San Antonio]