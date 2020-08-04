Dallas Cowboys Legend, Wife Announce They’re Separating

A legendary Dallas Cowboys player and his wife announced over the weekend that they are separating.
Emmitt Smith, 51, and his longtime wife, Patricia, announced on Instagram that they are splitting up. The couple had been married since 2000.
The couple jointly announced a statement on Instagram, saying “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends.”
Emmitt and Patricia had celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary back in April. The wife of the former Dallas Cowboys star posted a heartwarming message on Instagram.
“Thank You Baby for your willingness to do the joint work needed in marriage!!
20 years doesn’t come without a lot work, prayer and a fight to stay together!!! I could tell you about all of the most amazing and glorious moments we’ve shared and there have been so many!!!! I just felt led to take this opportunity to share the other side that’s not always captured on social media or in public!! That’s only fair!!” she wrote.
It’s our 20h Wedding Anniversary!!!♥️ First of all, I give all the glory to God for today!!! I’ll be honest, I’ve had so many thoughts and emotions today…I decided to just let it flow!!! Thank You Baby for your willingness to do the joint work needed in marriage!! 20 years doesn’t come without a lot work, prayer and a fight to stay together!!! I could tell you about all of the most amazing and glorious moments we’ve shared and there have been so many!!!! I just felt led to take this opportunity to share the other side that’s not always captured on social media or in public!! That’s only fair!! I was often set up by the images portrayed and looked to those as a representation of what my marriage should look like!!! Marriage is a very personal experience and for each couple it’s different!!! I have learned to keep my focus on our marriage and celebrate the beauty, uniqueness and challenges of ours!! While continuing to grow together and as individuals, I can see that we are definitely not the two people we married 20 years ago!! I can truly say we are better people than we were then!!! Marriage has a beautiful way of molding you and building you into the people that God truly wants you to be!!! And for that I CELEBRATE TODAY!!!! Thank You to everyone who has stood with us and had a huge influence on keeping us together over the last 20 years!!! You know who you are and WE ARE SO GRATEFUL!!!♥️ And to our beautiful fruit…WE LOVE EACH OF YOU SO MUCH… @jasmin_lawrence @rheagensmith @therealejsmith @itskylarsmith and Elijah ♥️ HUBBY, I LOVE YOU SO DEARLY AND I’M EXTREMELY GRATEFUL FOR ALL THAT WE HAVE BUILT TOGETHER AND FOR THE LOVE THAT WE SHARE TOGETHER!!!!♥️♥️ HAPPY 20th ANNIVERSARY!!!!! @emmittsmith22 • • • • #marriage #anniversary #20years #couples #real #vunerable #honest #love #grateful
The couple has three children together. Their oldest, EJ Smith, is a four-star running back in the 2020 class. He committed to Stanford earlier this year.
Our thoughts are with the Smith family as they deal with the separation.