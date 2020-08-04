Dallas Cowboys Legend, Wife Announce They’re Separating

A legendary Dallas Cowboys player and his wife announced over the weekend that they are separating.

Emmitt Smith, 51, and his longtime wife, Patricia, announced on Instagram that they are splitting up. The couple had been married since 2000.

The couple jointly announced a statement on Instagram, saying “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends.”

Emmitt and Patricia had celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary back in April. The wife of the former Dallas Cowboys star posted a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“Thank You Baby for your willingness to do the joint work needed in marriage!!

20 years doesn’t come without a lot work, prayer and a fight to stay together!!! I could tell you about all of the most amazing and glorious moments we’ve shared and there have been so many!!!! I just felt led to take this opportunity to share the other side that’s not always captured on social media or in public!! That’s only fair!!” she wrote.

The couple has three children together. Their oldest, EJ Smith, is a four-star running back in the 2020 class. He committed to Stanford earlier this year.

Our thoughts are with the Smith family as they deal with the separation.