Dallas Cowboys Star Suffered ‘Injury Scare’ During Thursday Practice

Amid the trade rumors swirling about him, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch reportedly had a scary moment during Thursday’s practice. Luckily, it sounds like it was a false alarm.

After making a diving interception on Dak Prescott, the former first-round pick stayed down for a while leading to concern from his teammates. Eventually, he got up, putting his hands on his hips to help himself breathe, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“I think I hit the ground harder than I ever have,” he said after practice, confirming that he knocked the wind out of himself. Luckily, it appears that he is 100-percent okay. He returned to practice and made a nice play on running back Tony Pollard, according to Gehlken.

The moment comes as rumors about his future with the franchise are everywhere. Last month, the team declined his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, putting him on a lame duck contract for 2021.

Other teams have reportedly inquired about trading for Vander Esch, given his contract status. However, Jane Slater reports that he remains in the Dallas Cowboys’ future plans on defense.

Injuries have been a constant theme for the Boise State star, since entering the NFL. After a Pro Bowl rookie season in 2018, in which he racked up 140 tackles and intercepted two passes, he’s missed 13 games over the last two years.

Leighton Vander Esch broke his collarbone in Week 1 of the 2020 season. He eventually returned and played 10 total games, finishing with 60 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.