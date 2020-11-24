Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Suspended For 2 Games

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of the team’s linebackers following the latest bad news for the team.

According to a report from ESPN insider Todd Archer, linebacker Luke Gifford has been suspended by the NFL. Archer noted the league suspended Gifford for two games after he violated the league’s policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs.

Gifford spent most of his time in a special teams role. After serving his two-game suspension he will be able to return before the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s not great news for Dallas, which needs every healthy body possible. The Cowboys have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to injuries this season.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott and star offensive tackles Tyronn Smith and La’el Collins are all gone for the year.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton missed two games with a concussion before returning to the starting lineup against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton and company ended a four-game losing streak with a 31-28 victory over the Vikings.

That win kept the Cowboys in the NFC East race, just a half-game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot. The winner of the division will likely have a losing record, but all four teams are still in it.

Next up for Dallas is a pivotal divisional contest against the Washington Football Team later this week on Thanksgiving Day.