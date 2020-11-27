Dallas Cowboys Lose 2 More Key Players To Injury

Injuries have derailed this season for the Dallas Cowboys, and unfortunately the hits keep on coming for “America’s Team.”

On Thursday, the Cowboys lost Cameron Erving and Zack Martin in the first half of their game against the Washington Football Team. Neither player returned for the second half, leading many to believe they suffered injuries that will take an ample amount of time to heal.

Earlier today, Jerry Jones was asked about the injuries to Erving and Martin. His response was quite telling, as he said “I don’t know how serious they are, but I do know that they’ve got the potential to impact us the rest of the season.”

Jones wasn’t kidding at all. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy just revealed that Erving and Martin are both out multiple weeks due to their injuries.

Erving has an MCL sprain in his knee, meanwhile Martin is nursing a calf injury.

The Cowboys are already missing a few key pieces on their offensive line, such as La’el Collins and Tyron Smith.

It’ll be tough to envision the Cowboys moving the ball on offense without four of their starting offensive linemen. McCarthy will have to scheme up some quick passes to avoid Andy Dalton constantly facing pressure.

Next up for the Cowboys is a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. That game is supposed to take place on Thursday, but that could change due to the Ravens’ current COVID-19 outbreak.