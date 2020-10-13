CBS Announces Massive TV Ratings For Cowboys vs. Giants

Sporting events nationwide have taken a pretty stark hit in television ratings this year, including the NFL overall. Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants bucked that trend in a big way though.

The Cowboys-Giants may have been a game between teams with one total win entering Sunday, but it is a rivalry between two of the league’s premier franchises. It was also an exciting game. The Cowboys pulled out a 37-34 win, despite losing Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in the process.

CBS, which got to carry the NFC game, drew an impressive 22.87 million viewers for the contest, according to sports media insider Richard Deitsch. That is a 6-percent uptick over last year’s window.

Deitsch says that it is also the biggest October 4:25 p.m. slot game that CBS has had in five years. And again, that is between two teams that have been pretty mediocre-to-bad to start the year. Never doubt the drawing power of the Dallas Cowboys though, even at 1-3.

People often challenge the legitimacy of the Dallas Cowboys’ claim to the “America’s Team” nickname, but the ratings often bear it out. Dallas is always a huge draw when in primetime or with a standalone game.

With the win, they move to 2-3 on the season, ahead of the 1-3-1 Philadelphia Eagles in what looks like the worst division in the NFL this season. Even without Prescott, assuming Andy Dalton is decent, the Cowboys are the favorite to win the division.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, fall to 0-5 on the season. Both New York teams could be involved in a race to the bottom, calling into question the futures of young quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, with a generational talent like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence expected to be available atop the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dallas hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, while the Giants will have a prime chance at win No. 1, with the Washington Football Team coming up to MetLife Stadium.