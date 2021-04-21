With the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have the chance to add a big-time player. After last year’s struggles in pass defense, and the strength of cornerback in this year’s draft, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II is being heavily mocked and rumored to America’s Team.

The Crimson Tide star is the son of longtime Miami Dolphins corner Patrick Surtain Sr. He says that his son is a “perfect fit” for the franchise.

“It’s the Seattle old defense. I know the d-coordinator (Dan Quinn), who was in Seattle when they had the Legion of Boom,” he told Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on ESPN Radio last week. “…He can play zone, he can play man. He comes up and tackles. He can play in the slot if need be. So I think it would be a perfect fit.”

Quinn is often cited as a reason that many see this as such an obvious spot for Surtain. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl executive director and an ESPN NFL Draft analyst, agrees on the Dallas Cowboys being a fit.

“I know what he likes in his corners. I’ve sat in draft meetings with him,” he told ESPN‘s Todd Archer. “I haven’t talked to Dan specifically this draft cycle about Patrick but he is that style of corner. We used to call them, ‘Seahawk corners.’

“He has that kind of guy. He definitely has the tools that Dan would be looking for.”

Patrick Surtain II was nothing short of incredible at Alabama. He allowed 25 or fewer yards in 10 of the team’s 13 games this season. On the year, opposing quarterbacks completed 21 of 48 targets for 273 yards in total. He was a unanimous first-team All-American, and took home the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off a week from tomorrow, on April 29.

