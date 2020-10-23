4th Cowboys Starting Offensive Lineman Ruled Out vs. Washington

Few teams have been bit by the injury bug as much as the Dallas Cowboys this season. Unfortunately, they’re poised to lose yet another member of the offensive line heading into this weekend, as Zack Martin is set to miss the game.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Martin, the Cowboys’ starting right guard, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Washington. Martin has been dealing with a concussion and has not passed the protocol yet.

Zack Martin joins starters LT Tyron Smith, RT La’el Collins, and C Joe Looney as spectators for this game. Connor Williams is now the only remaining starter on the offensive line from the preseason.

Martin is a six-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro, and has missed only two games in his NFL career to date. Make that three now.

Cowboys’ G Zack Martin (concussion) is out Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

The absence of Zack Martin along with the other starts on Dallas’ O-line is leading some analysts to tip lowly Washington to win Sunday’s game. Washington may be 1-5, but they boast a strong defensive line.

Cowboys have backup LT, C, RG and 3rd string RT against one of the better defensive lines this weekend. One reason I like WFT to win https://t.co/FzVqLYOlbl — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 23, 2020

Can somebody please explain to me why I should pick the Cowboys to win at Washington? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2020

Washington has lost five in a row, including a heart-breaker to the then-winless New York Giants this past week.

Dallas’ recent embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals isn’t boosting anyone’s confidence either. QB Andy Dalton was a massive drop-off from Dak Prescott in his first start for the team.

Given Philadelphia’s win over the Giants, the Dallas Cowboys are now in second place in the NFC East. A win over Washington is a must, as the schedule only gets tougher.

Will losing Zack Martin make beating Washington that much harder for Dallas?

