Dallas Cowboys Place Star OL On Injured Reserve

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro lineman Zack Martin.

The injury hits just keep on coming for the Dallas Cowboys, particularly along the offensive line. The team just put Zack Martin on IR.

Martin, a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro at guard, has had to play some at right tackle this season. He started there on Thanksgiving Day against Washington, when the seven-year pro suffered a calf injury.

Martin was already declared out for this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Cowboys officially placed him on injured reserve tonight. As a result, he’ll have to miss the next three games, at minimum.

With only five games remaining, it is fair to wonder if Martin’s season is actually over.

Dallas (3-8) has endured season-ending injuries to both starting tackles–Tyron Smith and La’el Collins–and quarterback Dak Prescott. Those are only some of the medical issues the team has dealt with this year.

The Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. ET.

FOX, NFL Network and Amazon will broadcast the game.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.