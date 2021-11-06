Dallas Cowboys Place Veteran Player On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys will be without a veteran tight end for at least the next three weeks.

The Cowboys placed veteran tight end Blake Jarwin on the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Jarwin has caught 10 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns this season. He reportedly injured his hip during the Cowboys-Vikings game last Sunday and will now need a few weeks to heal up.

The Cowboys will move forward with Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon at the tight-end position moving forward.

The @dallascowboys activated LB Francis Bernard from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return and signed DT Justin Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. The club also placed TE Blake Jarwin on Reserve/Injured. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 6, 2021

Jarwin appeared to get injured when a Vikings defensive back made a low hit during last Sunday’s game.

Take a look.

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin is believed to have injured hip Sunday on this first-quarter hit from Vikings S Harrison Smith. After undergoing an MRI this week, he is expected back in 2021. Will miss at least three games while on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/SNyLMtKXfw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2021

Let’s hope Jarwin can make a quick recovery.

The Cowboys, in the meantime, are making final preparations for Sunday’s game against the 4-4 Denver Broncos. The good news is Dak Prescott will be back in the lineup.

Prescott missed last week’s game with a calf strain. Cooper Rush started in his place and led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin told reporters earlier this week Prescott should be good to go on Sunday.

“Last week was great for Coop to come in and for us to kind of keep the momentum rolling when he wasn’t out there but [Prescott] looks great and he looks ready to go,” Martin said, via ESPN.com.

The 6-1 Dallas Cowboys take on the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.