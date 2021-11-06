The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dallas Cowboys Place Veteran Player On Injured Reserve

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will be without a veteran tight end for at least the next three weeks.

The Cowboys placed veteran tight end Blake Jarwin on the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Jarwin has caught 10 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns this season. He reportedly injured his hip during the Cowboys-Vikings game last Sunday and will now need a few weeks to heal up.

The Cowboys will move forward with Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon at the tight-end position moving forward.

Jarwin appeared to get injured when a Vikings defensive back made a low hit during last Sunday’s game.

Take a look.

Let’s hope Jarwin can make a quick recovery.

The Cowboys, in the meantime, are making final preparations for Sunday’s game against the 4-4 Denver Broncos. The good news is Dak Prescott will be back in the lineup.

Prescott missed last week’s game with a calf strain. Cooper Rush started in his place and led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin told reporters earlier this week Prescott should be good to go on Sunday.

“Last week was great for Coop to come in and for us to kind of keep the momentum rolling when he wasn’t out there but [Prescott] looks great and he looks ready to go,” Martin said, via ESPN.com.

The 6-1 Dallas Cowboys take on the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.