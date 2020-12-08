Cowboys Promote 2 Practice Squad Players For Tuesday Night

The Dallas Cowboys play a rare Tuesday night game tonight, against the Baltimore Ravens who are coming off of their COVID-19 outbreak. The Cowboys have called up two new players for tonight’s game in Baltimore.

Offensive tackle Jordan Mills joins the roster, to add depth on the offensive line. That move comes after the recent decision to place Zack Martin on injured reserve. He’ll miss at least three games, and could be out for the rest of the season.

Cornerback Saivion Smith is also joining the active roster. The team’s defensive back group has taken a number of hits in recent days. Cornerback Anthony Brown is out for tonight’s game, as is safety Donovan Wilson, while safety Steven Parker has also been placed on injured reserve.

At 3-8, the Cowboys are now two games back in the NFC East, after the New York Giants and Washington Football Team’s upset wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers this week. They’re not totally out of the playoff hunt, but a loss tonight would make it extremely difficult.

Jordan Mills provides some experienced depth on the offensive line for Dallas. The 2013 fifth-round pick has played in 90 NFL games, with 84 starts under his belt. He’s been a member of the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals, with practice squad stints for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. He also played for the Cowboys back in 2015.

Saivion Smith, a former cornerback at Alabama, was undrafted in 2019, spending time on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He played in the XFL earlier this year, and could make his NFL debut tonight with the Cowboys.

Tonight’s Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game kicks off at 8:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

