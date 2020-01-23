Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl Teammates Photo Going Viral

The 2020 Pro Bowl week kicked off on Monday with a series of media appearances for the players involved. As the best players in the NFL – not in the Super Bowl, of course – take over Hawaii this week, they’ll connect with familiar faces.

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman Tyron Smith posted a photo to Instagram with his teammates.

Fellow offensive lineman Travis Frederick, wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith stood next to Smith in the picture. Three of the men in the photo looked like they were happy to be there, but Amari Cooper did not.

He went with a full scowl for the photo.

Check it out.

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowlers: Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Amari Cooper, and Jaylon Smith (via Tyron Smith IG) pic.twitter.com/c9nmuQQE5y — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 23, 2020

Perhaps the sun was in Cooper’s eyes during the picture.

Cooper revealed he hasn’t spoken with the Cowboys about his expiring contract since the end of the regular season. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Cooper is arguably one of the best wide receivers in the league when he’s fully healthy. He had a major impact on the development of quarterback Dak Prescott as well.

Now the Cowboys have to decide if they want to ink him to a big deal.