Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Suspended For 2 Games

Fifth year cornerback Rashard Robinson is set to enter his second season with the Dallas Cowboys. Months before Week 1 of the 2021 season, he’s already losing some time on the field in an important year for the franchise.

After a year out of the league in 2019, Robinson signed with Dallas last September. He made three starts in four appearances for the Cowboys, finishing with 20 total tackles on the year.

With or without Robinson available, cornerback remains a major spot of need for Dallas, which had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL last season. The team could use its first round pick on one of the draft’s top corners, with Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II coming up as a definitely possibility.

Even so, the loss of Robinson for a few games is a blow to a team looking for a turnaround. The Cowboys have made some big changes on that side of the ball, led by the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

#Cowboys veteran CB Rashard Robinson is suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson eligible to participate in training camp and four-game preseason. Can rejoin team once completing two-game suspension without pay. Robinson first joined practice squad early last season. Appeared in four games, including three starts. https://t.co/vvWReGg3PF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 20, 2021

Before joining the Cowboys last fall, Robinson played for the New York Jets in 2017-18. He began his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

He played his college ball for LSU, one of the most reliable college programs in terms of turning out high-level defensive back talent.

So far, the NFL has not released its 2021 schedule, so it is unclear which games he’ll be missing for the Dallas Cowboys this fall.

