Cowboys Have Re-Signed Veteran Defensive Lineman

Veteran defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who spent the last three years with the Dallas Cowboys, has reportedly reupped with the franchise.

Dallas had placed a restricted free agent tender on Woods back in March. The 28-year-old has been a key contributor on the interior of the Cowboys’ defensive line since 2018.

Over the last three seasons, Woods has appeared in 39 games, making 32 starts. He’s racked up 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries in that timeframe.

In 14 games (seven starts) last fall, Woods compiled 23 tackles and one sack.

A multi-year starter at USC, Woods entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. He appeared in one game for the team over two seasons.

Dallas originally signed Woods to a two-year, $1.05 million contract in free agency in 2018.