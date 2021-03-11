Dallas Cowboys Release Veteran Offensive Player

The Dallas Cowboys released a veteran offensive player on Wednesday, clearing up some salary cap space.

The Cowboys officially announced a big move on Wednesday, signing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million extension.

That wasn’t the only roster move Jerry Jones’ team made, though.

Dallas has released veteran fullback Jamize Olawale on Wednesday. The 31-year-old fullback has been in the NFL since 2012, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys. He didn’t see any game action for Dallas back then, though, as he was released before the regular season.

Olawale made his mark in the NFL with the Raiders, where he played from 2012-17. He re-joined the Cowboys in 2018 and played in Dallas for two seasons. Olawale was with the Cowboys in 2020, but opted out of the season due to the pandemic.

Inside The Star had some details on the move:

It’s likely that the Dallas Cowboys will designate Olawale as a post-June 1st designation, which would allow them to save $1.175 million on the salary cap with $600,000 in dead money. Without the designation, the Cowboys would be on the hook for $1.2 million in dead money with only a savings of $575,000.

The Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves to clear up cap space ahead of free agency. The team also restructured three contracts on Wednesday.