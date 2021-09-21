Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed.

The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in case Zuerlein went down with an injury or performed poorly.

Zuerlein had a rough showing in Week 1. He converted on just three of his five field-goal attempts versus the Buccaneers. But he redeemed himself by going 2-for-2, including his 56-yard game-winner, versus the Chargers in Week 2.

The Cowboys no longer need depth at the position. Zuerlein’s their guy.

The Cowboys’ thrilling win over the Chargers on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done. The Dallas in particular stepped up to the plate.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had 338 yards passing and one score, but the Cowboys intercepted two of his throws and held the Los Angeles offense to just 17 points. Dak Prescott, meanwhile, had a quiet, yet efficient game through the air. It was just enough to get by with a victory.

The Cowboys now turn their attention Week 3. Dallas takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next week. It’s an important NFC East battle that the Cowboys should and will take very seriously. Both teams are 1-1 this season.

The good news for the Cowboys is they know who their starting kicker is. Greg Zuerlein is the guy.