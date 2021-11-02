Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night.

Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at a key juncture in the game.

Pass rusher Bradlee Anae was released and linebacker Jabril Cox, who tore is ACL, was placed on injured reserve. Anae had a costly special teams' penalty vs. Vikings. Cowboys have three open spots on their 53-man roster. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 2, 2021

Anae has accrued just 2 tackles in 11 appearances since Dallas selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He mainly served on special teams during his brief stint with the Cowboys.

The second-year pass rusher enters waivers for the first time in his young career. While Anae could still return to Dallas, another club might want to take a chance on the 23 year-old.

Dallas’ release of Anae indicates confidence in star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s progress. Lawrence looks set to return soon from a broken foot. The two-time Pro Bowler injured his foot during a Week 2 practice.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys also placed linebacker Jabril Cox on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. Cox’s injury opens up a roster spot for Dallas, who will presumably pursue a replacement at linebacker.

Anae, a consensus first-team All-American in 2019, shouldn’t have too much trouble finding his next pro opportunity. But the former fifth-rounder’s next stop will be crucial in establishing his place in the league.

Meanwhile, Dallas’ season continues on Sunday at 1pm ET versus Denver. The confident Cowboys, riding a six-game win streak, are heavy favorites at home.